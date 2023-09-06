KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police and EMS units were called to investigate after a person was struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

Officials arrived on the scene just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night to the 700 block of Wyoming Avenue for a reported hit-and-run crash in Luzerne County.

A state police reconstruction unit was on the scene of the crash and Kingston police say they are speaking with the driver of the vehicle at this time.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.