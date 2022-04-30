HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are investigating an incident that temporarily put Hanover Township High School on lockdown Friday.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, the incident happened at the Hanover Area High School. Police say as a precaution officers placed the school under lockdown for the safety of the students and staff.

Investigators state there was at no point a weapon involved in the incident at the high school. However, details on the indent are very limited at this time.

The lockdown was lifted once police and school administrators determined that students and staff were safe to resume school activities.

Hanover Township police say the incident is still under investigation with the help of the Hanover Area School District.