Police investigate growing use of counterfeit cash in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Shamokin Police Department is investigating an uptick in the use of large counterfeit bills.

Police say that there are a large number of counterfeit bills being used at businesses within the city. So far, police say, they have seized $100 denomination bills.

Officers are going to businesses throughout the city to review security camera footage in an attempt to identify any suspects.

Police are also asking that anyone who received these fake bills contact them at (570) 648-5708.