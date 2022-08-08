CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Bradford County woman was defrauded out of over $1,000 in a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 30, a 73-year-old woman was contacted via phone, and told that she was the winner of a Publisher’s Clearing House contest.

Police say that the woman sent $200 worth of Visa gift cards and $1,000 cash to an address in Virginia. In return, she was allegedly promised two vehicles and $7,000 per week for life.

Police are reminding the community that gift cards are not a valid form of payment, and that residents should never purchase gift cards or provide gift card information over the phone. They also advise against sending money to unknown individuals.