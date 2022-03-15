Police investigate deaths of two people found in central PA home

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the discovery of two people found dead inside a residence in Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday troopers were called to Black Run Road in Buffalo Township around 8:30 a.m. for the report of two people found dead.

The bodies found were of a 73-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been revealed.

This incident remains under investigation. We will update you with the latest information as it is released.