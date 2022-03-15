Police investigate deaths of two people found in central PA home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  State police are investigating the discovery of two people found dead inside a residence in Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday troopers were called to Black Run Road in Buffalo Township around 8:30 a.m. for the report of two people found dead.

The bodies found were of a 73-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been revealed.

This incident remains under investigation. We will update you with the latest information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos