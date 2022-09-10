WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side.

The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets.





Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the mini-van struck a parked vehicle before overturning onto the road.

We are still waiting to hear if anyone was injured after the rollover crash in Wilkes-Barre.