Police investigate attempted child luring in Pike County

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are investigating after an unknown driver attempted to lure a child into their vehicle.

According to state police, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, an unknown driver in a gold or tan, four-door sedan approached the child near the intersection of Cabin road and Pine Terrace in Dingman Township.

The driver then attempted to lure the girl into the van, but she denied and ran home, troopers say.

Police say the unknown driver then sped away and headed east on Cabin Road.

Police are advising all to be on the lookout for the suspicious vehicle, a 1995 sedan that is gold or tan.