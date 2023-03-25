TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—We have a developing story in Lackawanna County. A reported burglary followed by a car crash.

Police were called to the UPS Customer Center at Stauffer Industrial Park. It was around 4:30 p.m. when police scrambled to the scene.

Officers were also dispatched to nearby Oak Street near Maple Manor trailer park to investigate a car crash believed linked to the crime.

Right now, police are not releasing much information. An Eyewitness News crew is covering these developments in Taylor.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available to Eyewitness News.