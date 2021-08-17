Police investigate a deceased cat, 9 animals found in vehicle in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove Patrol Unit are investigating after being dispatched to Weikel Rd, Middleburg, regarding multiple dogs locked in a vehicle.

According to a PSP report, officers arrived on scene and discovered a total of 10 animals, including five dogs, three parrots, and two cats, locked in a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country Minivan.

After the animals were removed, police say they discovered a small cage inside the minivan containing a deceased cat.

The animals were removed from the location and placed into shelters, where they will eventually be up for adoption, reports say.

This case remains open pending charges.

