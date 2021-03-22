Police: Inmate sent threatening letters to public officials, charged with terroristic threats

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police say 28-year-old Shane Michael Bankes wrote threatening letters from prison, on multiple occasions, to four victims including two public officials.

On June 22 and October 23 of 2020, Bankes wrote letters to the victims, including a county judge and police officer.

He has been charged with intimidation of a witness, terroristic threats, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and harassment.

He is currently incarcerated at SCI Albion on separate charges.

