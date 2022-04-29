SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers with the Scranton Police Department have arrested and charged a man after he was found to illegally be in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, April 22 police say they came across Isom Burgess in the 300 block of Cherry Street. According to police, Burgess told them he had a handgun inside his backpack, upon searching the bag police also found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Police describe the gun as a 9mm Strum Rugar EC9s and they say when they contacted the shop it was determined that Burgess lied on his application. Police determined that the firearm was obtained illegally.

Burgess is charged with firearm charges, narcotics charges and tampering with public records charges.