Police identify victim in fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre City Police have identified the victim from Saturday’s fatal shooting.

Police say Jimmy Lee Foster was shot on the second floor of an apartment building on the 200 block of South Washington Street.

Upon arrival police say they found Foster dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect is in custody and according to police, they are cooperating.

After an autopsy, the manner of death was ruled a homicide and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.