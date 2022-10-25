NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street.

PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade Rasmus-Alberto, born September 22, was found dead in her bassinet.

PSP Wilkes-Barre along with the Luzerne County Detectives unit is conducting an investigation into the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.