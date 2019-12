Police have identified Duwan Raymond as the person captured on security camera robbing the Citizens Bank in Nanticoke on December 18th.

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday.

They say Duwan Antonio Raymond robbed the Citizens Bank in Nanticoke. Reports say he told employees he was armed and demanded money.

He was last seen leaving across North Market Street.

Police say if you know where Raymond is to call 911.