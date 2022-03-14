Police ID man accused of stealing plow truck during snow storm

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We now know the name of the man police say stole a plow truck from the Sunoco on Davis Street during Saturday’s snowstorm.

According to court records, Anthony O’Neill (pictured below), 26, listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday on theft-related charges.

Police said they were called to the area of Broadway Avenue and 5th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle that was recovered. The truck, owned by Eddie Portanova Snow Removal, had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Moosic police said when they got to the scene, a man plowing a parking lot had seen the stolen vehicle drive by. He followed the truck until it parked on 5th Avenue, called police, and approached the driver.

Police say the man held O’Neill against the truck. O’Neill then fled, slipping and falling down in the snow. The man held O’Neill until police arrived and handcuffed him.

Police said O’Neill gave false names when being questioned. Police located the name Anthony O’Neill on a medical release in O’Neill’s belongings, according to the affidavit.

O’Neill is charged with receiving stolen property and lying to police about his identity.