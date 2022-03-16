TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man during a traffic stop on I-80 in Northumberland County after Troopers say they discovered 2 lbs. of marijuana.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a traffic stop was conducted on March 6 for multiple traffic violations on a 2018 Tesla bearing California license plate in Turbot Township.

Investigators state “criminal activity” was visible leading to a search of the vehicle. As a result, Troopers say they discovered approximately 2 lbs. of marijuana in the possession of Samuel Jones, 37, of Brooklyn, New York.

Jones was arraigned and sent to the Northumberland County Jail. His bail was set at $25,000.