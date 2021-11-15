Police: Homeless man wielding baseball bat and frying pan arrested after foot chase in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested in East Stroudsburg after police say he was panhandling with a baseball bat and a frying pan before shooting at officers with an Airsoft gun during a foot chase through the Walmart parking lot.

On Wednesday, Stroud Area Regional Police responded to a call of panhandling near the Wal-Mart around 4:45 p.m.

Police say Daniel Koltun, 42, who was listed as homeless, was approaching cars with a baseball bat and frying pan while panhandling. Upon arriving in the area, police say Koltun became “belligerent” and threatened police with violence.

Officers say Koltun fled when he saw police and grabbed a hand truck with a generator attached to it and crossed Lincoln Avenue near the Walmart.

Police say Koltun left the hand truck in the parking lot of Wal-Mart and when they tried to move it, Koltun approached the officers yelling “don’t touch my stuff.”

According to officers, Koltun then pulled out a black gun that officers identified as an Airsoft gun and officers demanded he drop it. He did not drop the gun but walked away, police say.

Police say Koltun continued to ignore the commands and they then released a K-9 named Bendix. As Bendix was attempting to apprehend Koltun, police say he punched the K-9 in the head and upper body.

Koltun is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, flight to avoid arrest, possession of crime instruments, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, pedestrians soliciting and disorderly conduct.

Bail was set at $10,000 and Koltun is being held at Monroe County Correctional Facility.