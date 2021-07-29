Police: Home Depot employees chase theft suspect

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man after they say he ran out of Home Depot with stolen merchandise on Wednesday and employees chased after him.

According to the Dickson City Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect jumped into his car with the stolen merchandise. When he saw the store employees coming towards his vehicle, he jumped out of the car and took off like he was “running the 400 meters in the track and field event in Japan.”

Police say they impounded the suspect’s vehicle.

If you know any information about the identity of the suspect, you can call Officer Cadwalder at (570) 489-3231.