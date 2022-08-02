SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite tensions over crime and policing across the country a night dedicated to strengthening communities is going strong.

Several local townships boroughs and cities are holding their annual block parties Tuesday evening. It is an annual community-building campaign, in which police departments across the country will be taking part.

National Night Out began in 1981 in Montgomery County’s lower Merion Township. It’s now a tradition that 16,000 police departments across the country participate on the first Tuesday in August.

Celebrations often include a block party, festival, parade, or cookout, with extra police-themed activities like meeting police officers, the K9 team, and other first responders, such as firefighters.

Many departments also bring police cars and other vehicles to explore. The event has gained popularity as a way to build police-community relationships, especially in recent years.