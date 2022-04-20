CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is behind bars after a high speed chase led to the discovery of drug early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from state police, 30-year-old William Morant, from West Babylon, New York, was speeding on I-380 in Clifton Township around 1:30 a.m. when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say Morant led police on a chase that reached speeds of 108 mph. The chase was ended by police in the interest of public safety.

Later in the morning, police say they observed Morant stopped at a gas station where he was taken into custody.

Morant is currently charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of marijuana, and other related offenses.