Police: Hazleton man transported to hospital after being stabbed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was transported to the hospital after being stabbed in Hazleton, police say.

On Wednesday, around 9:00 p.m. police were sent to the area of 8th Street and Wyoming Street for reports of an assault.

Police say that when they arrived they saw one man with injuries from a physical assault with a knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital and then was moved to a local trauma center. Police say he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and police have not mentioned if they have a suspect in custody.

