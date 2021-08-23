Police: Hazleton man in jail after taking a sledgehammer to car, making death threats

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in jail after police say he used a sledgehammer to damage a car and made death threats to two others while in a dispute.

On Saturday evening, around 10:30, police were called to the scene on the 300 block of Muir Avenue where they say a man was damaging a car with a sledgehammer.

Sean Mullen, 32, allegedly was in a dispute with two others when he damaged a car with a sledgehammer and threatened to kill the victims, police say.

Mullen was taken into custody where he was charged with two counts of terroristic threats.

Mullen is currently being held at Luzerne County Prison, waiting for arraignment.