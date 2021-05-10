Police: Driver fails to stop and leads officers on a ‘slow’ chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say 31-year-old Pedro De La Cruz has been arrested after he allegedly ran a stop sign and proceeded to flee authorities at a “slow rate of speed” until being boxed in by police approximately 14 blocks later.

Police say they observed a Kia Sorento failing to stop at a stop sign Monday just before 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of West Green Street and West Broad Street in Hazleton. They say when they attempted to stop De La Cruz, he proceeded to drive at a “slow rate of speed” without pulling over for authorities.

Police were able to box in De La Cruz forcing him to a stop approximately 14 blocks later in the 300 block of Church Street.

De La Cruz has been arrested on attempting to flee police, driving without a license, traffic violations and DUI charges.

