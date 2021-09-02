Police: Hazleton man charged after assaulting woman

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is charged with resisting arrest after assaulting a woman and hitting an officer, according to police.

Police say on Thursday around 1:30 in the morning officers responded to the 500 block of Alter street after receiving a report that a woman had been assaulted.

Officers reported that when they arrived, Rafael Espaillat-Reyes had thrown his wallet at an officer and then struck another before being taken into custody.

Reyes is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, smile assault, and harassment, he is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional facility waiting for arraignment.