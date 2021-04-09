Police: Hazleton man arrested after stealing car, hitting another and leaving one injured

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton police say that 34-year-old Xavier Gomez was arrested after allegedly stealing a car from the 200 block of West Broad Street and hitting another car in the area of Green and Wyoming Streets, sending one person to the hospital.

Officers say he was seen driving at high speeds in the area of West Oak and Vine Streets when they stopped him. They also say he was fleeing the scene of the accident at that time.

He has been charged with receiving stolen property, accidents involving injury when operator is not properly licensed, accidents involving attended vehicles or property, driving while license is suspended and having an open container. He also had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for receiving stolen property charges.