HANNOVER TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Hanover Township Police officers arrested Carlos Hazard on Friday following the investigation into the Sexual Assault and sexual abuse of several underage females.

Hazard was arraigned before District Justice Joseph Halesey on Friday afternoon and faces 21 combined charges including statutory sexual assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

Hazard is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 1.