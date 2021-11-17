Police: Handcuffed woman steals police car, drags officer in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA (WBRE/WYOU) — A homeless woman being taken into custody Monday on an arrest warrant tried to escape by stealing a police vehicle and dragging behind a probation officer, police say.

On Monday, police say they were in the 1000 block of Main Street in Dickson City to assist with an arrest warrant. An officer handcuffed the woman and placed her in the back seat of a police car. Police say after the woman gave them a fake name and date of birth, they identified her as 31-year-old Amanda Desando.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was watching the residence while it was being cleared.

Police say they heard a probation officer yelling on the radio and then saw her being dragged by the police car while it was driving in reverse. After several warnings, the car finally stopped and became stuck in the trees and mud.

Desando was still handcuffed in the back of the car when police approached the vehicle and the cage divider was slid open.

Desando is facing charges of escape, unauthorized use of automobiles, criminal mischief, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person and theft.