Police: Gun pulled in escalated road rage incident

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Scranton man has been arrested after police say an alleged road rage incident led to him pulling a gun out on another vehicle.

Police were dispatched in the Dickson City area on Saturday for the report of a road rage incident involving a gun between a black Range Rover and another vehicle.

The responding officer says he found the Range Rover and a blue Honda in a verbal argument. The driver of the Range Rover, identified as 53-year-old Robert Wallen, told the officer that the back seat passenger of the blue Honda had a gun. The passenger then opened the door and said it wasn’t a real gun.

Police say the passenger told them that Wallen cut off their car and when both vehicles came to a stop, Wallen got out of his car and proceeded to yell at them. The passenger then says Wallen tried to grab the driver so he picked up a Pepperball gun, a non-lethal weapon, in attempt to get Wallen away from the driver.

The passenger told police that he told the driver that he was going to kill her and “shoot her in the face.” Wallen then returned to his vehicle and pulled out a black hand gun, in which he cocked and pointed it at the driver. The Honda then drove off and the Range Rover followed them until police arrived.

Wallen told police he thought the other passenger pulled out what looked like a black handgun and so he went to grab his 9mm handgun and began arguing with the other vehicle again. When the Honda drove off, he said he followed them to get the license plate.

After investigation, police say they found Wallen’s gun was not loaded, but the magazine did have bullets in it. Wallen also did not have a concealed carry permit in Pennsylvania.

He was arrested on aggravated assault, harassment and other related charges.