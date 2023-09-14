SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In a release, Scranton authorities announced they are on the lookout for a reported stolen vehicle from a historic site.

Thursday night, the Scranton Police Department said they were called to the Steamtown National Historic Site for a reported burglary and stolen vehicle around 7:00 p.m.

Scranton police described the stolen vehicle as a white 2019 Ford F-350 single-cab utility truck with a yellow light bar on the roof and a license plate of G632007V.

Police also reported Park Ranger uniforms, described as gray colored shirts, forest green colored shirts, pants, jackets, and hats, and black boots, were stolen. The patches for the uniforms are for the National Park Service with a brown flint arrowhead design.

Scranton police say there is no known intent or threat from the subject and ask the public to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Scranton Police Department.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.