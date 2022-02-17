Police: Gouldsboro man, 22, charged after having sex with 14-year-old

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Gouldsboro, Wayne County man is facing several charges after police say they caught him having sex with an underage girl in a car in September 2021.

According to police paperwork, Philip Lynott, 22, was observed having sex with a 14-year-old girl in the backseat of a vehicle in a car wash bay in Duryea. The teen was observed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The officer says he also observed drugs and drug paraphernalia, and was told there was a gun in the vehicle. A field sobriety test was performed on Lynott and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. A blood test showed he had traces of drugs in his system, according to police.

Police say an examination of the teen’s phone later revealed Lynott and the teen had met through Snapchat. Lynott faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, indecent assault, DUI, firearms violations, drug and drug paraphernalia possession, and providing alcohol to minors.