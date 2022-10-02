HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police Department report that they had recovered a stolen firearm and a ghost gun early Sunday morning.

According to police, In the early morning hours of October 2, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Hazleton City Police were alerted of a male with a firearm in the area of East Broad Street and North Wyoming Street.

Public records state that officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the previously reported vehicle and made a traffic stop near North Laurel and West Oak Street.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Randy Marte-Montano and the passenger as Stalin Reyes-Peraltra.

Inside the vehicle, officers say they found a Taurus 9mm handgun, previously reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police of Hazleton, and a 9mm “ghost gun”.

Reyes-Peraltra and Marte-Montano were arraigned Sunday morning. They are both charged with a misdemeanor of carrying a firearm without a license with unsecured bail set at $10K each and a hearing set for later this month.