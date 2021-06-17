Police: Four men attempted to lure young child into their vehicle in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Wilkes-Barre City Police Department says they are investigating an incident where four men tried to lure a young child into their vehicle.

On Tuesday just after 9 p.m., the victim told police she was in the area of North Washington Street when a small grey sedan, occupied by four men, approached her and attempted to get her into their vehicle.

The victim told police she ran away screaming. One of the passengers got out of the car and chased the victim, police say. The victim ran and met up with friends. Police say the victim did not know any of the men in the vehicle.

The vehicle proceeded down Beatty Street and fled south on North Washington Street. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is investigating.