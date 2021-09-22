Police: Former teacher admits to taking stained glass window as memento

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Wilkes-Barre Area School District teacher has been charged on allegations she stole a $4,500 stained glass window.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Grebeck, former Principal of E.L. Meyers High School, reported a theft of a large stained glass window from the auditorium.

After reviewing the security footage, he witnessed a female, Jessica Stork, carry out a large object covered with a sheet just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14th.

Stork once worked for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District but has since resigned. Now that she is resigned she shouldn’t be inside the school without permission from the building administrators, Grebeck explained.

The criminal complaint says Grebeck contacted Stork and asked her about being inside the school. Stork replied, she had permission from a school teacher to be there and admitted to taking the stained glass window.

The affidavit states, officers advised Stork to bring the stained glass window back. She returned it on Friday, June 17.

Due to the value of the window, Stork was charged on Tuesday, September 21, with a third-degree felony, theft by unlawful taking. Her hearing is scheduled for November 18.

Stork advised that she only wanted to keep the window as a memento from the school she once attended, reports state.