Police: Food delivery driver has car stolen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a vehicle theft from a food delivery driver on October 2.

According to police, the Gold Ford Focus was taken on the 400 block of North Webster Avenue.

The suspect in question is described as a white male wearing black pants and a white hood.

The license plate of the stolen vehicle reads as KLL-3138.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Carachilo at 570-348-4139. If you see the car, call 570-348-4141.

