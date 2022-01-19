Police: five-year-old diagnosed with herpes after rape by Wilkes-Barre man

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A five-year-old was diagnosed with genital herpes after police say she was raped by a man from Wilkes-Barre.

According to a release from police, 31-year-old Bryan Nee was taken into custody after testimony from a five-year-old victim indicated that she was raped by Nee.

During interviews with police, the victim stated that Nee would have her play with his “crotch” and would “touch his crotch with her crotch”.

A medical examination conducted in December of 2020, indicated that the victim had genital herpes.

Nee was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being unable to post bail. His preliminary hearing is set for January 26.