Police find two stolen guns after an arrest in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have recovered two stolen handguns due to a narcotics investigation that lead to an arrest.

Police say on Tuesday, around 2:00 p.m. Bryheem Bradshaw was taken into custody by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

According to law enforcement, Bradshaw had a stolen handgun on his person and officials say Bradshaw is not legally allowed to possess any firearms.

Officers say, a search warrant was executed at Bradshaw’s residence after his arrest, where a second stolen firearm was found.

Bradshaw was taken into custody and arraigned in front of MDJ Frey where his bail was set at $250,000 and remanded to the Lycoming County Prison.