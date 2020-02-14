Police file dozens of new charges in burglary ring investigation

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nanticoke police have filed dozens of new charges in what is being called one of the largest burglary cases in the history of Luzerne County.

Police say Nicholas Jamilowski, 29, William David McDowell, 32, and Erika May Bowersox, 28, are all behind a string of thefts starting in November 2019 and continued until January 2020. They are all facing a number of felony burglary charges.

Jamilowski was allegedly involved in two burglaries during which the group entered homes in Nanticoke, stealing over $2,000 worth of belongings of which more than has since been recovered.

McDowdell and Bowesox allegedly committed nine burglaries in Nanticoke City, stealing valuables from different residences. In one case, they are suspected to have stolen between $5,734 and $6,359.

According to documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Bowersox told police that she, McDowdell and Jamilowski sought out homes that appeared to be vacant or were up for sheriff’s sale and foreclosure. Bowersox also allegedly told them that she or McDowdell would then sell the stolen property at flea markets or various websites like Letgo.