Police file charges after shots fired during fight at Wilkes-Barre bar

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police filed charges after shots were fired outside of a bar on North Main Street Friday night.

Joshua O’Connor is facing reckless endangerment and drug possession charges after police responded to reports of a fight outside of Vesuvio’s Bar just before 11:30 p.m., police say.

Police determined with surveillance footage that O’Connor fired shots into the air. They also say they found several spent and live shell casings in the roadway.

He told officers that he and his friends got into a fight with others at the bar, and as the fight progressed, he fired the gun to scare off the other individuals.

O’Connor was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, police say.