Police Release Images of Scranton Bank Robbery Suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton Police and the FBI have responded to a robbery report at the Wells Fargo Bank on North Main Avenue in Scranton.

Police showed up at the bank just before 3:00pm Monday.

Employees and patrons of the bank were evacuated after the police arrived.

According to police, the suspect walked into the bank and approached the teller and demanded money from the cash drawer.

The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as a white male possibly being in his late 30’s to early 40’s in age, having a medium build, and being approximately 5’10-5’11” in height.

He was wearing dark-colored winter style jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Detectives at (570)340-4139 or the local office of the FBI