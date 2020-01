NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nanticoke Police right now are serving a search warrant at an apartment building on West Union Street .

Police can be scene outside a residence on West Union Street in Nanticoke while serving a search warrant in connection with a weekend burglary.

This operation is in connection with a burglary investigation in the city.

It’s connected to the arrests of two people Sunday morning when a resident discovered the suspects inside his East Noble Street home.

Police are still searching for Nicholas Jamilowski.

