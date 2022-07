LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Robert Vargo, an inmate from Luzerne County Correctional Facility reportedly escaped from the facility on Sunday July 17.

Police urge Luzerne County residents to be on the lookout for the Vargo and to notify police if they see him.

Police warn that Vargo should not be approached.

Vargo is described to be 5 foot 10 inches, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is reported to have a bar code tattoo on his neck.