Police: East Stroudsburg man charged after road rage incident leads to pursuit

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, regional police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident on Brushy Mountain Road in Stroud Township after 911 received a call of a driver pointing a handgun at victims on two separate occasions, a release says.

Police say they observed the car, described as a black Dodge Durango with tinted windows, traveling south on Brushy Mountain Road near the intersection with Paradise Trail. Police conducted a traffic stop. Officers identified the driver as Brandon Levar Joseph of East Stroudsburg, and when he was asked to step outside of the vehicle, the suspect fled.

Police followed the suspect on a pursuit where they say he drove into the Lakeside Manor apartments and rammed into a police vehicle. The release states that an officer discharged his department-issued handgun at the vehicle and the pursuit continued.

According to police, the chase ended at the Wendy’s parking on the corner of Independence Road and North Cortland Street in East Stroudsburg and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital after being taken into custody.

On Monday, Joseph was charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of firearms prohibited, fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI and tampering with physical evidence.