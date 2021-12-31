Police: Early morning standoff ends with one person on the run in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A standoff that lasted about five hours resulted in one wanted person being taken into custody and one still on the run, according to police.

Dickson City police say they received a call regarding a suspicious person around 11:40 Thursday night. Police tell Eyewitness News that when they arrived on scene they believed a wanted person was in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Dickson City.

Police say Lamar Davis, who is wanted, was on the scene and fled into a house that he is known to frequent.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able to take Kimberly Gillette, who was also wanted, into custody but Davis fled. The Lackawanna County SWAT Team and Blakely Police Department assisted.

Dickson City police are still actively seeking Davis and ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact them immediately.