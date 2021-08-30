Police: DUI leads to fatal accident in Bald Eagle Township

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a night of drinking, police say a Lock Haven man fled the scene of a crash, leaving behind a passenger who later died of their injuries.

According to police reports, after leaving a bar last Wednesday evening, 52-year-old William Honetor was driving with another Lock Haven man in the passenger seat when he struck a utility pole.

Honetor then exited the car through the passenger side door and took off on foot leaving the 76-year-old male passenger who was later pronounced dead at Lock Haven UPMC, police say. They have not released the name of the victim.

Honetor is charged with homicide with a vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accident involving death, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Honetor was taken into custody and transported to Clinton County Correctional Facility, he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos