Police: DUI leads to fatal accident in Bald Eagle Township

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a night of drinking, police say a Lock Haven man fled the scene of a crash, leaving behind a passenger who later died of their injuries.

According to police reports, after leaving a bar last Wednesday evening, 52-year-old William Honetor was driving with another Lock Haven man in the passenger seat when he struck a utility pole.

Honetor then exited the car through the passenger side door and took off on foot leaving the 76-year-old male passenger who was later pronounced dead at Lock Haven UPMC, police say. They have not released the name of the victim.

Honetor is charged with homicide with a vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accident involving death, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Honetor was taken into custody and transported to Clinton County Correctional Facility, he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.