FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Hazleton City Police carried out a drug raid Thursday morning ending with two people in custody.







The operation began in Hazleton which led to a police pursuit of one suspect. The investigation then focused on a home in Freeland.

Police say a man and woman are in custody. We will have more information as it becomes available.