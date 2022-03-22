LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dallas Township K-9 unit assisted in two separate drug investigations which led to police confiscating multiple amounts of various narcotics in Luzerne County.

In Kingston Township, police say the K-9 unit searched 2 separate vehicles and discovered 90.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $1,9770 in cash.

Dallas Township Police Department

According to the Lehman Township Police Department, law enforcement conducted a drug investigation with the K-9’s assistance that resulted in the findings of many illegal substances.

Drug investigators say they confiscated approximately 3.8 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, along with marijuana gummies and a small amount of marijuana.

Lehman Township Police Department

Investigators say the vehicle searches took place over the course of one weekend.