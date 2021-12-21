Police: Dog stolen from Tannersville home

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township police are looking for the identities of suspects police say stole a dog from a Tannersville home.

Pocono Township Police Department

According to police, on December 19 at 1:00 p.m., the individual’s pictured purchased food at Wendy’s in Tannersville before they parked in the back corner of the lot.

Officers say one suspect walked onto a nearby property and stole a family’s dog.

Investigators say the suspects involved were driving a black Honda CRV.

The dog is described as a small pitbull white and brindle in color.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the pictured individuals or the whereabouts of the dog is asked to call the non-emergency number at 570-992-9911 and ask to speak with a Pocono Township officer.

