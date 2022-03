WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Waverly Township Police Department has sadly announced the passing of one of their K9 units.

According to the officials, K9 Wyatt spent two years with the Waverly Township Police Department and was a beloved family dog when off duty.









Photos from Angelo Rudolfi

His handler, Officer Angelo Rudolfi made the announcement Friday evening via the department’s Facebook page.

There is no date for the memorial service at this time.