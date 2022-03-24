HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRRE/WYOU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself in the house of someone who had a protection from abuse order against him.

29-year-old Shane Craft, of Freeland, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Police say that on Wednesday just before noon they were dispatched to a home on Breaker Street in Hazle Township for a PFA violation. The victim told police that Craft was in her house and left when she called officers, but he then went into a detached garage.

Using security camera footage the victim proved to police that Craft was in the garage and also informed them that he might have a gun. Police say they demanded Craft to exit the garage, but he ignored.

After 45 minutes, police say they were able to force Craft out and take him into custody.

Craft was denied bail as he is seen as a flight risk and danger to society, according to court paperwork.