WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Wilkes-Barre is facing multiple counts of child pornography after police say he joined a Facebook group dedicated to it.

Police say they received four cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that files of child pornography were uploaded and shared through Facebook Messenger.

According to police, the tips were traced to a Victor Manuel Santana-Alvarez, 55, of Wilkes-Barre. Investigators say they went to his residence on Vulcan Street and told him they had a warrant to search his electronic devices.

Investigators say that during an interview with Santana-Alvarez, he admitted that he was locked out of the Facebook account that generated the cyber tip. Officials also say that he admitted to joining a group, via messenger, where he would receive images and videos of child pornography.

Santana-Alvarez told police that he was “curious” about child pornography, according to court paperwork.

Investigators say they came across images and videos with children as young as seven or eight years old. Santana-Alvarez told police that he was going to report the inappropriate material to police, according to officials.

Investigators say they found at least 20 videos and pictures related to child pornography on Santana-Alvarez’s devices and that he admitted to being involved with it for less than a year. However, police say that while questioning a family member, they admitted they saw child pornography on his phone more than five years ago.

Santana-Alvarez is charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography, five counts of disseminating images of child sex acts and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.